ПАСЕ ратифицировала полномочия российской делегации в полном объеме

By 96 votes to 44, with 7 abstentions, the @CoE Assembly has ratified the credentials of the Russian delegation after they were challenged at the opening of the session.

Watch the debate:https://t.co/btZ3pSV9WZ

Voting result:https://t.co/k7BuYkY22j

Full text coming shortly... pic.twitter.com/HfOVvXRxYR